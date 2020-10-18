  • Home
  • News
  • Watch Dogs: Legion Will Run At 30 FPS, 4K, Ray Tracing Enabled On Next-Gen Consoles
Watch Dogs Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion Will Run At 30 FPS, 4K, Ray Tracing Enabled On Next-Gen Consoles

October 18, 2020 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 2 Comments

The live producer for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, has confirmed during a Reddit AMA that the game will run really well on the PS5. According to his comment, players can expect the game running at 30 FPS on 4K with ray tracing on.

Comment from discussion watchdogs_devs’s comment from discussion "Hello, I am Lathieeshe Thillainathan, Live Producer on Watch Dogs: Legion. AMA.".

At this time, it isn’t clear if Ubisoft will offer a boost mode to bump up the framerate to 60 FPS at a different resolution.

Also, if you’ve got plans to nab yourself a copy of Watch Dogs: Legion, don’t forget that you’re also eligible for a free upgrade to the next-gen.

What do you think? Are you excited about this confirmation? Tell us below!

About

Used to just write news, now I edit it. I still smash my head against a keyboard and words magically appear. Twitter | Send tips

Subscribe
Notify of
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ty Harvey
Admin
Ty Harvey
3 hours ago

I desperately hope they provide a 60 fps option.

1
Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger
Author
Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger
3 hours ago
Reply to  Ty Harvey

I hope so, too.

1