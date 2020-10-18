Watch Dogs: Legion Will Run At 30 FPS, 4K, Ray Tracing Enabled On Next-Gen Consoles

The live producer for Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs: Legion, Lathieeshe Thillainathan, has confirmed during a Reddit AMA that the game will run really well on the PS5. According to his comment, players can expect the game running at 30 FPS on 4K with ray tracing on.

At this time, it isn’t clear if Ubisoft will offer a boost mode to bump up the framerate to 60 FPS at a different resolution.

Also, if you’ve got plans to nab yourself a copy of Watch Dogs: Legion, don’t forget that you’re also eligible for a free upgrade to the next-gen.

What do you think? Are you excited about this confirmation? Tell us below!