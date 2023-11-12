Warner Bros. Responds To Mortal Kombat 1’s Premium Fatality Animation Controversy

Warner Bros. has responded to criticism of adding fatalities to Mortal Kombat 1’s premium storefront for $10. Unlike MK11, these features can’t be earned by progression — they have to be purchased with real money.

Eurogamer reports that WB gave the most community-neutral corporate response of “we appreciate the feedback.” While the in-game shop was blasted by its community for selling exclusive cosmetics and gear without alternatives, things reached a boiling point when it was revealed that it introduced premium fatality animations for the holidays that could be acquired through the in-game store with its premium currency.

It’s also worth pointing out the value of everything, as $10 is what this fatality animation’s going for. Meanwhile, you could get multiple of MK11’s DLC characters for $20. That said, if you pick up the Halloween fatality, you can also get two other “free” cosmetics — a Thanksgiving fatality and a winter fatality.

Supposedly, these fatalities will show up in a seasonal bundle that will cost $30. Considering Warner Bros. wants to make all its IPs into live service games, we don’t have much hope that it’ll listen to the community. Especially, as the game continues to sell.

