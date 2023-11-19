Warner Bros. Confirm Wonder Woman Game Is Not A Live Service

Monolith Productions, the studio behind the much-lauded Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel Shadow of War, is currently working away on its latest project, the upcoming Wonder Woman game revealed during 2021’s The Game Awards.

Warner Bros. responded to rumors swirling around with a statement to IGN denying that the game would be live service. In its statement, it confirmed the game would be an original story set in the DC Universe and, more importantly, noted that “Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service.”

A recent job posting (via Wccftech) had previously raised a few eyebrows as the studio is said to be in search of a lead software engineer of gameplay for Wonder Woman. The ideal candidate would benefit from having “experience helping maintain a live software product or game.”

The recent clarification may be a relief to a lot of gamers out there, as live service games seem to be becoming increasingly present in the gaming industry. The feature has resulted in a mixed response, such as Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers game halting its support after two and half years. In contrast, other games like Destiny 2 — kinda — and Fortnite continue to thrive because of it. Warner Bros. certainly hasn’t had the best track record with incorporating the gaming industry’s latest buzz scheme, though it will continue to try, after Monolith had to include loot boxes into Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

“Wonder Woman is a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open-world. This third person experience will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira and introduce an original story set in the DC Universe, while also featuring the Nemesis System. Wonder Woman is not being designed as a live service…”

