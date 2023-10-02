Warm Snow Melts Its Way To PS4, PS5 This Month

A new roguelike is entering the scene later this month. Under the title Warm Snow, it’s been likened to Supergiant Games’ Hades.

Taking place in an alternate universe during the Longwu period, BadMudStudio’s roguelike takes inspiration from Chinese folklore to give this its own innate identity. You control Bi An, a warrior who traverses the ravaged world, facing foes to eventually confront the Five Great Clans.

Warm Snow arrives on current and previous-gen consoles on October 20, making it likely to be swept up in the thick of a rather crowded month.

