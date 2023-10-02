Menu Close
Warm Snow

Warm Snow Melts Its Way To PS4, PS5 This Month

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

A new roguelike is entering the scene later this month. Under the title Warm Snow, it’s been likened to Supergiant Games’ Hades.

Taking place in an alternate universe during the Longwu period, BadMudStudio’s roguelike takes inspiration from Chinese folklore to give this its own innate identity. You control Bi An, a warrior who traverses the ravaged world, facing foes to eventually confront the Five Great Clans.

Warm Snow arrives on current and previous-gen consoles on October 20, making it likely to be swept up in the thick of a rather crowded month.

What do you think? Are you excited for Warm Snow? Let us know below!

Tagged , , , , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
%d bloggers like this: