Users Uncover Way To Use PS5 Browser Without Warnings

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

As of late, Sony has been attempting to curb the use of the PS5 browser from standard users, as it’s a way to jailbreak and mod the console. Their latest attempt included issuing warnings to those sending certain links, such as Google and Bing. Now, though, users have found a way around that.

On Reddit, someone found sharing a link to Wikipedia doesn’t trigger alarms, so if someone was to come across Bing’s page or a search engine, users can still access the browser.

How to use Google on PS5 (Not patched)
byu/Andreo_11 inplaystation

It’s unfortunate Sony is cracking down on browser usage, while it’s not made for general use, users took to using it for legit reasons, like accessing YouTube and Twitch in picture-in-picture mode. Unfortunately, it is used for TOS violating situations, so we can’t say it’s surprising that Sony wants crack down on that.

