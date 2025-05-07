Upcoming Dinosaur Horror Game Code Violet Drops Extended Gameplay Trailer

Hoping to give us a deeper look at TeamKill Media’s upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive horror game, Code Violet, PlayStation have unveiled new extended gameplay footage to excite potential players of this dinosaur horror.

In Code Violet, players will take on the role of Violet Sinclair, a woman torn from her time to a 25th-century colony. You are left to fend for yourself against dangerous dinosaurs and hostile forces as you uncover the conspiracy of this Bioengineering complex.

The game is, as you may have guessed, a third-person horror that is touted as an intense horror experience that will pit you in a variety of moments of fear and action. TeamKill Media have mentioned that inventory management will be key to survival with resources being scarce.

At the time of writing, Code Violet is still slated for a July 2025 release window, but no concrete date has been confirmed.

How do you like the look of TeamKill Media’s upcoming Dinosaur horror title? Will you check it out once it releases? Let us know in the comments below.

