Untitled Goose Game Dev Working On “Totally New, Totally Different” Game

The absurdly charming — and very British — goose sim, Untitled Goose Game, managed to take the industry by storm, and it seems developer House House is eyeing up its next project.

At the very end of the recent Panic Games Showcase, it was unveiled that the developer was teaming back up with Panic on a brand-new game, though, nothing on it is really public outside of it being “totally new, totally different.” We don’t even know the game’s name, though, for all we know, that’s the point.

Considering House House’s library consists of two equally wacky adventures — Untitled Goose Game and co-op struggle-fest Push Me Pull You — we can imagine that whatever it’s cooking up, it’ll be either one bizarrely chill experience or an infuriating one.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what House House’s cooking up? Let us know below!

