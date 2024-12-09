Until Dawn PS5 Trophy Fixed In New Patch

Until Dawn’s PS5 remake (alongside its PC release) have seen a patch drop fixing various things, including the It’s Shining Trophy, which has been bugged and locking some out of nabbing themselves a Platinum.
You can read Ballistic Moon’s Until Dawn update 1.08 patch notes here:
- Disabled the ability to have TAA on when FSR is on
- Player choice percentage telemetry is now correctly tracking across all platforms
- Don’t Move inputs respect key bindings correctly (e.g. AZERTY keyboards)
- The It’s Shining trophy/achievement can now be unlocked when gathering the interactions from Episode Select
- Symphony of Horrors achievement no longer unlocks early in some instances
- Fixes for stuttering issues when Mike is in the Sanatorium in Chapter 9
- Fixes for butterfly effects showing the wrong information at the end of playthroughs
- Josh’s Character screen now appears in Chapter 10
- The shader compilation start up process has been changed. There is now a shorter initial compilation screen, with some of it taking place in the menu. If you attempt to start the game during compilation, you will hit a warning screen (You can revert to the old system by launching the game with the command -legacypso via Steam Launcher)
- Movement prompt now appears during the deer approach in Chapter 6
- Carnival of Solitude achievement no longer requires gyroscope function to unlock on Steam Deck
- If experiencing a crash on boot while playing on Steam Deck, please switch to Proton Experimental in the compatibility settings of your device