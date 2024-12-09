Until Dawn PS5 Trophy Fixed In New Patch

Until Dawn’s PS5 remake (alongside its PC release) have seen a patch drop fixing various things, including the It’s Shining Trophy, which has been bugged and locking some out of nabbing themselves a Platinum.

You can read Ballistic Moon’s Until Dawn update 1.08 patch notes here:

Disabled the ability to have TAA on when FSR is on

Player choice percentage telemetry is now correctly tracking across all platforms

Don’t Move inputs respect key bindings correctly (e.g. AZERTY keyboards)

The It’s Shining trophy/achievement can now be unlocked when gathering the interactions from Episode Select

Symphony of Horrors achievement no longer unlocks early in some instances

Fixes for stuttering issues when Mike is in the Sanatorium in Chapter 9

Fixes for butterfly effects showing the wrong information at the end of playthroughs

Josh’s Character screen now appears in Chapter 10

The shader compilation start up process has been changed. There is now a shorter initial compilation screen, with some of it taking place in the menu. If you attempt to start the game during compilation, you will hit a warning screen (You can revert to the old system by launching the game with the command -legacypso via Steam Launcher)

Movement prompt now appears during the deer approach in Chapter 6

Carnival of Solitude achievement no longer requires gyroscope function to unlock on Steam Deck

If experiencing a crash on boot while playing on Steam Deck, please switch to Proton Experimental in the compatibility settings of your device

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...