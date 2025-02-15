Until Dawn Movie Drops Fresh Trailer, Posters Ahead Of April Release

Video game movies don’t exactly have the best track record, but that isn’t stopping Sony from having their crack at bringing over some PlayStation greats to the big and small screen. We’ve seen great results with HBO’s The Last of Us series, whilst also getting some underwhelming attempts such as 2016’s Ratchet & Clank.

The latest effort falls on Supermassive Games’ great choice-based horror, Until Dawn, an adaptation that focuses on the player-choice aspect of the game rather than simply re-telling the game’s horror tale.

As the David F. Sandberg (of Lights Out) feature heads closer we’re starting to get a better understanding of the latest PlayStation adaptation. The movie focuses on a group of friends who are trapped in a murderous time loop, with a new threat for each new attempt, and the only way to escape is to stay alive… Until Dawn. Check out the latest trailer below to see what threats and fears await come April 25.

Like most, we’re cautiously optimistic given the concept and footage so far, but only time will tell if Until Dawn has what it takes to break away from the video game curse or fall victim to it like so many before.

How do you think the Until Dawn movie is shaping up? Do you wish it stuck to the original story? Let us know in the comments below.

