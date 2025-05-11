Unlike Its Predecessors, Mafia: The Old Country Won’t Be Open World

Following the release of new content for the latest Mafia title, Mafia: The Old Country, 2K also dropped more information, including an FAQ page that revealed the game won’t be an open-world title like previous Mafia titles.

In response to the question ‘Does Mafia: The Old Country feature an open world?’, the FAQ responds with ‘No. Mafia: The Old Country is a linear, narrative-driven game.’ Given how many games have opted for large open worlds filled with busy work, becoming large time sinks. It will feel like a refreshing change.

Mafia: The Old Country is the fourth entry in the Mafia series, and a prequel to all three previous instalments. The game is set in 1900s Sicily and promises a gritty mob story that stars Enzo Favara as he fights to survive by proving his worth to the Torrisi crime family.

