Unannounced Bungie Game Will Be Powered By Unreal Engine

A report has surfaced that an unannounced Bungie game is in the works using Unreal Engine 5. Akin to Bethesda, this new game will be the first new IP by the Bellevue-based studio in just shy of a decade, with Destiny being the last new IP in 2014.

According to The Game Post, sources familiar with the project, nicknamed Gummy Bears, say it’s still in early development, so we expect it’ll be a while before anything comes out, likely well after its next game, Marathon, debuts.

This unannounced title will keep true to the studio’s PvP and team combat roots with an isometric view featuring “brightly colored” characters. It might even have real-time strategy elements. This is likely one of the multiple unannounced projects the studio’s working with Sony on following the acquisition.

What do you think? Does Project Gummy Bears sound interesting? Let us know below!

