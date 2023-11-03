Ubisoft Winds Down Far Cry 6 Updates

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will no longer be receiving new content updates, though its online services remain online, at least for now.

The Far Cry Twitter took to the platform to thank the “millions of players who joined the fight” and thanked them for their passion. It’s not too shocking that the game is winding down, considering we’re hearing all these Far Cry 7 rumors floating around, and Ubi wants people to hop on the new game train.

That said, if the rumors are true, we still have a while to wait, as supposedly both the next numbered game in the franchise is slated to release in 2025, and the alleged standalone multiplayer extraction shooter also in-development will release that same year.

Thanks to the millions of players who joined the fight! Your adventures can continue in Yara w/o interruption of online services however, the dev team will no longer be making updates to Far Cry 6. We appreciate your passion, creativity, & love of Chorizo, even Anton is proud! pic.twitter.com/4Mk3BSmlE1 — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) November 1, 2023

What do you think? Have you already hopped off the Far Cry train? Let us know below!