Ubisoft Reveal Assassin’s Creed Shadows Year 1 Roadmap

It’s been just over a month since the latest Assassin’s Creed game dropped, and plenty of us have been enjoying Ubisoft’s sprawling Feudal Japan adventure. Here, at PSX Extreme, we found it to be a “journey worth taking.”

To keep players engaged and excited for what’s to come, Ubisoft has dropped the Year One roadmap for Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, detailing plenty of new features and story content set to drop over the coming year.

There looks to be plenty of content on the horizon, with a new game plus mode, photo mode updates, and new difficulty settings, alongside mysterious special collaborations and the expansion pack, Claws of Awaji (which will be free to those players who pre-ordered the game).

Are you excited to sink your hidden blade into more Assassin’s Creed: Shadow content? Are there any specific collaborations or quests you hope make their way into the game? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

