Twitter Wants To Make New PlayStation Integrations

Earlier this month, PlayStation pulled Twitter support from its consoles and now, Twitter is suggesting the two are working on new integrations.

In response to a post declaring the feature dead, the official developers account chimed in clarifying that the integrations pulled were “legacy.” The two have since supposedly touched base on bringing some new integrations to the consoles, which include livestreaming.

It isn’t clear if Sony has actually been receptive to new integrations or if the console wants to distance itself from the social media platform as best it can without fully leaving.

https://twitter.com/XDevelopers/status/1724511614206898410

