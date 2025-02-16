Twisted Metal Revs Up For Season 2 With First Trailer, A Summer Release Window

Peacock has dropped a new trailer for its PlayStation-based TV series, based on the popular vehicle-combat series of the same name, Twisted Metal.

The latest trailer shows the return of the main (living) members from the first season’s cast, including Anthony Mackie’s John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz’s Quiet, and the icon himself, Sweet Tooth (played by wrestler Joe Seanoa and voiced by comic Will Arnett).

The second season follows directly on from season 1 which sees the characters brought into the deadly Twisted Metal tournament hosted by Calypso. This time around they’ll be even more recognizable faces from the PlayStation series including; Mr. Grimm, (what appears to be) Axel, and John’s long-lost sister Dollface.

Season 1 delivered a solid series that paved the way for what the gaming series is best known for, and now the tournament is set to be in full swing summer of 2025. Are you excited to see what vehicular mayhem awaits in season 2? Are there any other characters you hope to see turn up in season 2? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...