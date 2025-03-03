Twisted Metal Reboot Would’ve Been A Battle Royale

More info about the long-rumored canceled Twisted Metal reboot has surfaced thanks to a UI programmar. The game was supposedly canned last year following layoffs.

Spotted by MP1st, allegedly, the reboot would’ve been a battle royale developed in Unreal Engine 5 under the project name Project Copper. This would’ve been a big departure from the series since it was never seen as a battle royale, more of a standard vehicle combat game.

A couple of blurry and “under NDA” watermarked images surfaced, too, showing basic gameplay stuff, such as driving and even on-foot movement.

Not gonna lie, if this is Firesprite’s attempt at reviving Twisted Metal, we’d almost rather it stay in the ground rather than become something it’s never been. Currently, the studio has shifted gears to work on Until Dawn 2.

What do you think? Would a battle royale Twisted Metal pique your interest? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...