Trim Hedges In Botany Manor On PS5 Next Week

Here’s your friendly reminder that Whitethron Games and Balloon Studios’ Botany Manor is heading to PlayStation 5 this month. The game has been out on competing consoles and PC since April.

Control Arabella Greene as she tends to her rare, long-forgotten plants to ensure they thrive again. The end goal is to ensure your large flora collection flourishes by completing botany-loving puzzles.

Botany Manor fits nicely into the niche of gardening cozy games. If its quant historic manor backdrop isn’t enough, perhaps its solid high-80s score on Metacritic will. Beyond the PS5, it will also run on the PS4.

