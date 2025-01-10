Transformers: Reactivate Cancelled After 3 Years Of Development

A much awaited Transformers game in the works for the past few years had its plug pulled. It is yet another recent failure for the iconic 80s franchise.

Developer Splash Damage (known for games such as Brink and Dirty Bomb) have officially announced that work on the upcoming game Transformers: Reactivate has officially ended. As reported by GamingBolt, the dev cites shifting focus to other projects as reason for the game’s cancellation. Splash Damage included in their statement on Twitter that Reactivate’s cancellation may lead to impending layoffs.

An update on Transformers: Reactivate. pic.twitter.com/jGkzZ0begd — Splash Damage (@splashdamage) January 8, 2025

Fans were waiting for the upcoming game since late 2022. ScreenRant told of rumors of the new Transformers game being called Transformers: Rise, with development started by studio Certain Affinity. It would get the new name Transformers: Reactivate in a reveal at The Game Awards, with Splash Damage taking over the project. Not much was known since the reveal trailer, other than Reactivate looking to be a Third-Person Action game similar to High Moon’s Cybertron titles. Gameplay has also been leaked, giving gamers a glimpse of what could have been from this TF game.

As previously mentioned, this cancellation is yet another recent blow to the franchise. Reactivate’s abrupt end follows after the animated movie Transformers One failed financially at the box office in spite of glowing reviews, thus drawing an uncertain future for any sequels (via ComicBook). The rest of the new year and years ahead will see if or how the franchise can get back on its feet, whether in movies and TV or in gaming.

