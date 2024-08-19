Toot Along To Your Favorite Songs In Trombone Champ: Unflattened

The weird 2022 Steam game, Trombone Champ, took the world by storm for a minute. Now, it’s coming to PlayStation in one of the weirdest ways possible — PSVR 2. That’s right you can toot along to your favorite songs the upcoming VR title, Trombone Champ: Unflattened.

During the VR Games Showcase, developer Holy Wow Studios released the announcement trailer, which also revealed the partner behind bringing this silly musical game to virtual reality — Flat2VR Studios.

Trombone Champ: Unflattened will have a wealth of content, specifically 50 songs and different trombones. Holy Wow hasn’t given us a release date just yet outside of a vague Fall 2024 release window.

