Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 Likely To Be Multiplat

A recent report found that a new Tony Hawk game was getting the remaster treatment, and it’s basically confirmed to be Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4.

More info has come out, including if it will release on other platforms, IE PlayStation, and when it will likely happen. Of course this is a rumor, so we should take it with a slight grain of salt, but this particular leaker has been pretty spot-on. Spanish-speaking Xbox leaker eXtas1s (thanks, Xbox Nerds) shared that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 will drop right after an Xbox Games Showcase this year.

Recently, Xbox boss Phil Spencer shared that they will show PlayStation’s logo during showcases when relevant. To us, this at least means we don’t have to dig to see if it’s coming to PlayStation. Odds are, like the report indicates, the next big showcase will include it and will just immediately see its release ala Hi-Fi Rush style.

What do you think? Would you pick up Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3-4? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...