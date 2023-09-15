Tomb Raider I-III Remastered To Hit PS5, PS4

While it might be more significant for the Nintendo Switch, but Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft is heading to current and previous-gen hardware next year.

The news was shared at the recent Nintendo Direct, but it’s also heading to PS systems as well. Considering this trio of games date back to the mid-90s, it probably doesn’t shock you — or it does — that it’s running for a modest $29.99. Since the remaster bundles in all three games alongside its expansions, we can see this as a good deal if you’re raring to get your Lara Croft fix.

Developed by long-running game porter, Aspyr Media, we can expect Tomb Raider I-III Remastered to make its way onto the digital storefront on February 14, 2024.

What do you think? Are you excited to revisit the OG trilogy in a remastered form? Let us know below!

