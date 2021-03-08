Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Leaked

Everyone’s favorite gun-touting adventurer, Lara Croft, is reportedly getting revived through a trilogy re-release of her latest three titles. While not officially revealed, Resetera users caught wind of it when coming across a Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy page on Microsoft’s website.

Of course, by the time PSX Extreme could get to it, the page was pulled. From what was shared on the trilogy, though, the game would include Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. All DLC would naturally come with it.

It’s also not looking to be a remake or remaster of any of the games, so it’s not going to have any next-gen hardware improvements, but hey, this could be leading into another entry to the Tomb Raider franchise.

Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy is reportedly launching on March 18.

