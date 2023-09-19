Tokyo Dark Team Unveils Exit Veil

Japan-based game developer behind Tokyo Dark, CherryMochi, has revealed Exit Veil as its next game in development. DANGEN Entertainment will take up the publishing workload.

During this year’s Tokyo Game Show, the game was revealed complete with a preview trailer. Described as an “enigmatic occult RPG,” you play as Tori, a lost soul drawn to the realm thanks to a cryptic plea from a lost family member. It promises an immersive gameplay experience with tarot cards at its center. Its combat will be turn-based.

Since this is in early development, it could be a while before CherryMochi shares anything more. We don’t even fully know what consoles it will be released on, though, we hedge our bets that it’ll probably come to PS5, at the very least.

What do you think? Does Exit Veil strike your fancy? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...