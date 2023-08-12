TMNT: The Last Ronin Game Revealed For PS5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ The Last Ronin timeline is getting the game adaptation treatment for current-gen consoles. It’s sure to be a huge change from its previous, more cartoony TMNT: Shedder’s Revenge, which featured the classic beat-em-up formula.

This no doubt grittier-than-normal TMNT game was only just revealed during the recent THQ Nordic showcase, the same one that showed off an update to the 3D South Park game supposedly in the works. Nothing of substance — not even a snippet of gameplay spliced between cutscenes — was shared.

If we had to guess, it won’t be like its cartoony counterpart and may play closer to a linear story-based game with an emphasis on combat and maybe stealth elements. Due to its unabashedly dark plot, it will likely be T, but we wouldn’t be shocked if this got an M rating. So far, it’s in the earlier stages of development, so we expect it will be quite a while before German developer Black Forest Games has anything big to share.

