THQ Nordic Squashes TimeSplitters 2 Remake Rumor

Well, that was short-lived. Just yesterday, we put out what seemed to be a possible tease toward a TimeSplitters 2 remake. In SpellForce 3: Fallen God, there was an item that pointed to an in-bound remake. Sadly, this seems to have been too good to be true.

The content itself is real, however, Nordic has since refuted the validity of it to Eurogamer. The studio hid behind the vendor’s lore.

“The vendor in the game is a character known especially for not telling the truth.”

Sorry for putting a damper on the hope, but here’s hoping perhaps this short-lived excitement will spark a new level of interest in the franchise.

What do you think? Do you hope this will turn heads to the franchise or is THQ Nordic trying to cover up something? Tell us below!