This Is How You’ll Upgrade Games From PS4 To PS5

Some developers have been allowing players to upgrade their games from the current-gen to the next-gen. Until recently, though, it wasn’t clear exactly how you’d go about this. As we inch ever-closer to the launch next month, though, Sony has finally explained the process and, all things considered, it’s fairly simple.

Sign in to your existing account on your PS5 console (or create an account). Insert the eligible PS4 game disc. Go to the game hub for the PS4 game. Select the upgrade offer on the game hub and review the upgrade offer. Select Download (or purchase with the discount price) to download/purchase content. After the download is complete, you can play the PS5 digital game by inserting the PS4 game disc. You will need to keep the disc inserted each time to play the game.

Now, of course, that’s if you have a disc drive, with the latest generation, though, Sony is kicking off the console with a discless version, too. This, obviously, means it isn’t quite the same, considering you can’t just insert the disc and go to the game hub. Instead, it’s admittedly, simpler.

Sign in to your existing account on your PS5 console. Find the PS5 game in PlayStation Store, or by Search, and go to the game hub for the PS5 game. Select the upgrade offer on the game hub and review the upgrade offer. Select Download (or purchase with the discount price) to download/purchase content. After the download is complete, you can play the PS5 game.

