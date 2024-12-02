This Dev Is Gaming PlayStation’s “Games To Wishlist”

Shady developer Midnight Works SRL is being called out for their hastily thrown-together slop that constantly finds its way to the top of the “Games to Wishlist” section on the PlayStation Store, despite being low-effort asset flips that the studio slaps fake release dates onto. Fans are calling on Sony to address the issue.

At the time of writing and looking into things, Midnight Works SRL, which also releases games under Cool Devs SRL, Gaming Dev SRL, and other bland, fake studio names, holds a majority of the spots on the PlayStation page.

The Reddit user leading the call out is urging Sony to address the developer problem by changing how the Games to Wishlist system works and only display PS5 games, as Midnight Works and its fake names are only able to release games for PS4.

