Big Things Are Brewing At Gearbox

Two games have been leaked thanks to a former employee at Lost Boys Interactive — Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2. Generally, this isn’t surprising as Borderlands is Gearbox Software’s bread and butter, and CEO Randy Pitchford has illuded to a potential new entry since 2019’s Borderlands 3.

The profile was uncovered by Eurogamer who notes the former staffer was a technical director for three months under Gearbox’s Lost Boys Interactive, where they supervised 66 others. It isn’t clear how far along Borderlands 4 or Tiny Tina’s Wonderland 2 are, so we can only suspect that it’s potentially in early production.

This isn’t even taking into consideration Gearbox’s stance within its company, Embracer Group, which might be wading through the waters of potential buyers. That said, as it stands, the studio is still under the layoff happy parent.

