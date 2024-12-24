There Are “No Plans” To Bring S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl To PS5

There are currently no plans to port S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl to the PlayStation 5 at this time. Now, there is still hope, but it will probably take a while.

Speaking with Tech4Gamers, game director Ievgen Grygorovych touched on the rumored timed exclusivity the survival horror shooter to the Xbox Series X|S. While he didn’t tackle the rumor head-on, stating they don’t comment such a matter, he did confirm that the PC and Xbox versions are only ones developed and supported.

“We do not comment on leaks, rumors, or speculations. Again, the PC and Xbox Series X/S versions of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 are the only ones we have developed and are supporting.”

Now, he doesn’t say it will never happen, but we’re they want to work out the performance issues before releasing to another console. We’re sure you know the game released in an unsatisfactory state full of bugs, glitches, and overall performance issues.

Since its release, GSC Game World has been working hard to get the game in a solid state.

