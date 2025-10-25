The Time Has Come, Halo Is Officially Coming To PlayStation

“What a time to be alive,” a commenter says as it’s revealed that Halo is officially, after decades of exclusivity, heading to PlayStation. Under the title Halo: Campaign Evolved, players can experience a rebuilt modernized experience following Master Chief.

As revealed by the PlayStation Blog, Campaign Evolved will include nine additional weapons spanning from across the series, challenges, new modifiers, and even new missions prior to the events of the OG Halo. Oh yeah, and you can hijack enemy vehicles.

Halo: Campaign Evolved hasn’t shared its official release date, but we do know it’s releasing sometime next year and will be day and date on the PS5.

Are you going to pick up Campaign Evolved next year? Let us know below!