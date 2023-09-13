Menu Close
The Sims 5

The Sims 5 Will Be Free-To-Play

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 1 Comment

The Sims 5, AKA Project Rene, will be free-to-play, following in the footsteps of The Sims 4, which went free across the board late last year. It will also co-exist with its previous entry “for the foreseeable future.”

Within a blog post, EA confirmed the game will be freely accessible, allowing you to play and invite friends over with ease. It will also grow in time, as of course, The Sims 5 won’t have all the stuff its precursor built up in the just shy of a decade it’s been around. It seems the studio plans to sell more directed packs, bundling in specific activities. 

It’s also worth pointing out it’s still in its early stages of development, so it’ll still be a while before we see any major changes or any sort of public playtest. We also aren’t certain whether the game will launch on consoles alongside its PC counterpart on the same day or not.

BootyEater
BootyEater
16 hours ago

what happened to the forum on this site?

