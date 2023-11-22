The Simpsons: Hit & Run Dev Discusses Why Cult Hit Never Got A Sequel

In the two decades since the launch of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, fans have wondered why a sequel was never made, and now we may have a bit more of an idea. Back in 2003 developer Radical Entertainment and publisher Vivendi Games released the cult classic, donning a semi-open world game with a strong emphasis on driving mechanics.

In a MinnMax interview with executive producer John Melchior, he stated that he didn’t know, further elaborating that he wasn’t the only one who didn’t understand why, as most of the production staff didn’t understand either.

As the game is based on The Simpsons, Melchior brought up Vivendi not being able to obtain the license as a probability. In 2005 Electronic Arts purchased the rights to the Simpsons video games, however, it hasn’t released anything with the license in over 16 years since 2007’s The Simpsons Game. With EA in charge of the Simpsons license, there seems to be no hope for a sequel, however, many fans still hope for a remaster even to this day.