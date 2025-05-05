The Shadow Syndicate Peeks Out From Whence It Dwells

Killasoft, what would appear to be a brand new game studio based out of Barranquilla, Colombia, has announced a new narrative stealth-action title with a snazzy, distinctive art style. The first thing one is likely to notice is the cell-shaded noir aesthetic, one that immediately draws the eye to the sheer sense of style radiating off of the screen. The second most readily noticeable stylistic choice is that the inhabitants of this journey through the Bronx in the 1930s would appear to be anthropomorphic animals. This contributor’s mind immediately goes to a fantastic series that has it’s third game releasing near the end of this month, but that’s likely my drawing some highly tenuous conclusions.

More concretely, the game features Sam Marlowe, a husky (literally) retired soldier turned private eye, drawn, as such detectives tend to be, into a conspiracy where secret societies, occult forces and a creeping darkness all look to stake their claim on Marlowe’s city.

The game itself would appear, to this untrained eye, to draw inspiration from the original XIII, Max Payne, the Dead to Rights series, the PS2 Punisher game from 2005 and L.A. Noire. The good detective can engage directly in firefights where he can slow down time, but he also has the option stealth around, teleport, instantly execute, or, in a slightly less immediately fatal option, stun his enemies with the use of the Sacrifice Ring. Do be warned, however, such things have a price, and each use of the Ring’s powers only increases the debt you owe. Outside of combat, Marlowe can travel the city, engaging in side quests and side activities in an open world, it’s yet to be certain whether it’s a full open world, circa any given Rockstar Games or Saints Row title, or a more contained Like A Dragon style, however.

The Shadow Syndicate does not yet have a proper release date, outside of a fairly broad 2026 time window. However, that just gives us plenty of time to follow it’s development and see how this goes. If, by the time it releases, you happen to like what you see… or what sees you..

Interested? Willing to delve into the shadows when the time comes? Please, let us know below!

