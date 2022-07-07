The Quarry And Turtles Top June 2022’s Download Charts

Sony’s revealed over on their blog the top dog games of June 2022 and a majority of the contenders shouldn’t surprise many at least for the PS5. The Quarry hit the top spot for US and Canada’s chart for the PS5 while Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order took a back seat.

In contrast, the roles were reversed in Europe with Fallen Order finding itself in the top spot while Supermassive’s Until Dawn spiritual successor found itself in second place.

On the PS4, the chart is rather different with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge taking the top spot in US and Canada while it fell behind to fourth place in Europe. In case you’re curious, though, Supermassive’s 2022 title wanes quite a bit and is rather low on last-gen players’ to-do lists.

US and Canada marked the game as the sixth most downloaded PS4 game while it took a steep nosedive to just shy of landing itself in last place in Europe, landing itself as number 19 in the list. It’s hard to say why The Quarry fell so out of the loop for European audiences, in particular last-gen gamers.

Nevertheless, PSX Extreme’s Lorenzo Lombardi called it a “gleeful concoction of horror clichés and a substantial interactive experience” and “one summer stay you won’t forget.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

