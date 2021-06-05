  • Home
The Medium

The Medium Rated For PS5 Release

June 5, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

It sounds like Team Bloober’s The Medium is slated to launch to the PS5 in the future. The game has been slapped with an M rating by the ESRB.

While The Medium doesn’t have a PS5 port release date yet, it’s fair to say it could be as early as a few months away from some sort of official word from either Koch or Team Bloober.

Earlier this year, Koch Media, the game’s distributor, did divulge plans to release the game physically, but stopped short of mentioning the platforms that will get that treatment.

What do you think? Are you going to pick it up once it release? Tell us below!

