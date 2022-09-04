The Last of Us: Part I Firefly Edition PS Direct Packaging Falls Short

PlayStation has fumbled greatly with the release of The Last of Us: Part I Firefly Edition. This pricy pre-order sets fans back $100 and feasibly, it would come in pristine condition for all the collectors out there, at least that’s what most come to expect.

Unfortunately, this is not the case as Sony appears to have cheaped out on the packaging, leaving the edition prone to damage from moving around, leaving dents and unsightly marks on the cover.

Over on Twitter, gaming journalist Ainsley Bowden got his copy, only to find the cover in less than ideal condition.

Let’s try this again… This is how my $100 collector’s edition was delivered from @PlayStation As a collector and massive LoU fan, this is severely disappointing. @AskPlayStation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/ybcUlUgQry — Ains (@Porshapwr) September 2, 2022

This story doesn’t have a very happy ending. He wasn’t given a replacement copy of The Last of Us: Part I Firefly Edition, with Sony only giving him the option of a 20% discount on a future purchase and the ability to return it. While that’s generous enough, Bowden’s situation is far from an isolated incident.

So far, Sony hasn’t commented on the incident. PSX Extreme has reached out to PlayStation for comment and will update the story if we hear back.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

