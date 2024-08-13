The Last Of Us Online Cancelation “Made Some Heads Roll”

Up until December 2023, by all accounts, The Last of Us Online was still in development, it just hitting some roadblocks along the way, mostly spurred on by Bungie, which has its own issues right now. Now, though, we got some details about the aftermath of its demise and how it led to some heads rolling.

During Friends Per Second, industry journalist Jason Schrier talked about the Bungie layoffs and Sony’s push forward into the live service market, noting it as “trend chasing.” Indeed, most of Sony’s live service endeavors have not, to put it lightly, not been fruitful, with its upcoming attempt, Firewalk’s Concord, not looking too promising that it will stand out among the rest of the hero shooter live service games.

It’s a good thing that Naughty Dog avoided the dreaded live service pit, but the cancelation “made some heads roll” at Sony.

👀 Naughty Dog 's The Last of Us Online /Factions 2

🔹"Was In development for ~4 years

🔹With a team in the hundreds"

🔹An expensive project

🔹The cancellation "made some heads roll at Sony as a result"



Per Jason Schreier#PlayStation #PS5 #Lastofus #TLOU pic.twitter.com/rABR04REqH — Dream Walker (@Dream_WaIker) August 9, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X

