The Last Guardian Would’ve Been Canned By Any Other Publisher

Sony Interactive Entertainment let Fumito Ueda take his time to bring the vision of The Last Guardian to life. Now, it had a pretty troubled 11-year development.

Shuhei Yoshida shares a story, according to Genki on Twitter, that any normal publisher would’ve canceled the game, especially when it was a PS3 game that at one point could only run at around 10-15 frames. The existing audience that Ueda had fostered thanks to his other masterpieces, though, gave him an edge.

Shuhei Yoshida shared a story to @IGNJapan about The Last Guardian's troubled 11 year development and his determination to keep it going!



He said they announced it for PS3 then didn't say anything for a long time so he got many questions about it. He said the truth was they were… pic.twitter.com/WL6g9Tp8W7 — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) January 27, 2025

Yoshida was backing up Ueda all the way. Understandably so, he was also excited when they could finally show the game off in 2015.

