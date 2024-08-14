The Evil Within, Ghostwire: Tokyo Still Owned By Microsoft

In a twist of events, Microsoft had sold the defunct Tango Gameworks, which was shuttered earlier this year, to Krafton. One big question remained around some of the studio’s IPs as it wasn’t clear who owned The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Now, we know and it’s not looking good.

Speaking to MP1st (thanks, Xbox Nerds), a Krafton spokesperson dropped the unfortunate knowledge that Microsoft owns the IPs, with the South Korean studio only acquiring Hi-Fi Rush and the studio staff itself. This does mean both those IPs could be revived with another studio, though, we feel Microsoft would get a great deal of backlash if they do.

Now, it could be that Tango will produce a spiritual successor to its beloved horror series, though, we suspect despite being a solid game, Ghostwire might end up lost in the fray as it’s the “weakest” of the studio’s library.

