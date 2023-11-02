The Day Before Put On Indefinite Delay

After a murky legal fight over the rights of The Day Before, Singapore-based Fntastic has won back the rights and immediately slapped a delay on the game for consoles. It will release on Steam in Early Access at $39.99 later this year.

Fntastic revealed the news on social media. It chalks this decision up to The Day Before being its first “huge game” and it wants to go the Early Access route so it can work out any “unforeseen circumstances.” The studio also shared a new trailer, which offers a bit more of a polished look compared to its gameplay showcase, which was pretty barebones and looked absurdly unpolished and unlike what was previously supposedly gameplay.

We aren’t sure what to make of this, but we honestly wouldn’t hold our breath for even its December 7 Early Access release as we’ve got this hunch — as this game has done before — Fntastic will find some excuse to delay the game further and further.

