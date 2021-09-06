The upcoming horror adventure from Supermassive Games, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, is releasing this October and with the spooky month slowly creeping up, let’s find out what the game’s download size for the PS5.

According to PlayStation Size, a Twitter account dedicated to this sort of thing, the title will have a decently modest 30.015GB, bear in mind, though, this isn’t including whatever its day one patch will take up. If you want to skip the hassle of downloading on launch, though, those who pre-ordered will be able to pre-load the title two days ahead of launch to get a jump on the horror adventure.

