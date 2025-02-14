Team Asobi Drops Extra Astro Bot Speed Run Levels

It’s been a couple of months since the Winter Wonder DLC update, and Team Asobi is back at it again with post-launch content drops for the 2024 GOTY winner, Astro Bot.

From a PlayStation Blog post, Sony and Team Asobi have just dropped the first update of 2025’s new Astro Bot DLC levels. Vicious Void is the first of new speed run challenge levels dropping between February 13 and March 13. Below is a list of all the new speed run levels:

Feb 13: Tick-Tock Shock

Tick-Tock Shock Feb 20: Thrust or Bust

Feb 27: Cock-A-Doodle-Doom

Mar 6: Hard to Bear

Mar 13: Armored Hardcore

Each new speed run level contains a new VIP bot to add to the game’s population of over 300 bots to rescue. Though in contrast to the first post-launch DLC content drops (via PlayStation Blog), the new speed run challenge levels are not timed – so no added pressure of beating the level within a certain time to unlock the new bots. For this week’s new VIP bot, he’s seen more than his fair share of Iron Fist Tournament(s).

What do you think? Could there be even more DLC updates beyond the February and March lineups? Let us know below!

