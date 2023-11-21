Synapse Dev NDreams Purchased

nDreams, the developer behind Synapse, has been acquired by “diversified video gaming group” Aonic. The company had previously purchased a minority stake in the PSVR 2 developer.

Right off the heels of its latest PSVR 2 release, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, the team announced in a press release that Aonic purchased it up for $110 million. With the acquisition, nDreams CEO Patrick O’Luanaigh is hopeful that it will grow even further in the virtual reality and mixed reality spaces now that it’s stepped above the status of an independent developer.

“We set up nDreams in 2006, pivoted to focus exclusively on VR games in 2013, and we’re proud of everything we’ve achieved as an independent company. This is the right moment to welcome the support of Aonic to strengthen our position even further, and seize this critical moment for VR and MR. Crucially, after 18 months of working alongside Aonic and benefiting from their investment, we’re confident we’ve found the right partner. This deal wouldn’t have happened otherwise. nDreams and Aonic share a vision and we’re excited to keep pushing the boundaries of VR, with more announcements coming soon!”

