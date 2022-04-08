  • Home
Supermassive’s The Quarry Includes Movie Mode

April 8, 2022

Supermassive Games is hard at work bringing fans to a screaming halt. Alongside The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, the studio is also working on another horror game under the title The Quarry. While this horror game holds a lot of different endings — 186, according to IGN’s preview video — it might be a bit much for gamers to take in.

As it turns out, if you’re more wanting to sit back and just enjoy the story as if you were just sitting down to watch a movie, The Quarry offers players the option to either select a pre-determined path aptly titled “Everyone Lives” or “Everyone Dies.” Alternatively, you can go with choice C and sit in the “Director’s Chair” and fiddle around with the attitude of each character and how they react to key situations like conversations with certain characters or combat.

Additionally, many features like quicktime events, aim assist, choice timer, and more can be altered or some even shut off altogether.

We can all get ours hands on The Quarry when it hits digital shelves on June 10 on both current and past-gen consoles.

Watch IGN’s Hands-On The Quarry Video:

