Sunset Overdrive On PS5 Isn’t Happening, Insomniac Confirms

Developer Insomniac Games has confirmed that its short stint making the Xbox-exclusive Sunset Overdrive is likely never heading to PlayStation.

On Twitter, Insomniac responded to a fan question as to why a port or remaster hasn’t happened since the game’s launch in 2014 to the Xbox One. Simply put, the dev is busy. While this doesn’t dash away all hope for people wanting to experience Sunset Overdrive for themselves on a PlayStation platform one day, it certainly seems like it would be a ways away.

We're busy with Marvel's Wolverine! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 25, 2024

Insomniac has been a PlayStation-owned studio since 2019, but prior to that it’s mostly stuck with producing games for the PlayStation consoles since its debut with 1996’s PS1 shooter, Disrupter. Following that, it made iconic PS series like Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet and Clank, and Resistance. Here and there, the California studio would make games for mobile devices, but they were few and far between.

In 2014, however, Insomniac partnered with Microsoft in its one and only non-PlayStation console game — Sunset Overdrive — where it has since grown a cult following.

