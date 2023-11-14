Suicide Guy VR Deluxe Is Coming To PSVR 2

Indie dev Chubby Pixel brings its wacky puzzle solver, Suicide Guy, to the PSVR 2 later this month with Suicide Guy VR Deluxe. Save your beer and wake up from your deep sleep. Yes — that’s the plot of the game.

A trailer dropped on PlayStation’s YouTube channel showcasing what we can expect in this VR romp. Largely, it’s a recreation of the original game, but it does utilize the power of VR and adds brand-new levels, and redesigns of certain sections to better fit the VR landscape.

What do you think? Are you going to pick up this cartoonish dream sim? Let us know below!