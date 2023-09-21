Striking Distance Studios Founder Leaves Studio

Striking Distance Studios founder Glen Scholfield has left the studio following the middling reception of last year’s The Callisto Protocol. It doesn’t quite sound like the game’s performance was to blame, though.

As reported by Bloomberg (via PSLS), Scholfield left to pursue new ventures and that his time at Krafton, Striking Distance’s parent, was invaluable. The studio’s already named Chief Development Officer Steve Papoutsis as its new CEO. The two worked together at the now-defunct Visceral Games.

The Callisto Protocol was the studio’s debut horror game, one that looked a lot like Dead Space, which was also Scholfield’s creation. Hype around it was huge and when it was released, it was buggy and left even critics dissatisfied. Nothing’s been said about what the creator’s aiming to do next.

