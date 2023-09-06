Stray Movie In The Works

BlueTwelve Studio’s debut cat game, Stray, is getting the film treatment. Considering the game was published under Annapurna Interactive, the games division of Annapurna Pictures, an American indie media company, it should come as no surprise.

Not much is known about the Stray movie, just that it’s going to be part of Annapurna Animation. We don’t have a director, but we do know that Nimona duo Nick Bruno and Julie Zackary are on board. It’s hard to tell what the movie will be about. The Stray movie could go the direct route of retelling the story of the game, or it could switch things up, focusing more on B-12 or one of the other resident robots.

We’re sure this won’t be the last time we’ll hear of it, but it’ll probably be some time before more is revealed.

What do you think? How do you think a Stray movie would play out? Let us know below!

Like this: Like Loading...