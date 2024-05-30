Stellar Blade Director “Thinking About” A Sequel

Game director and Shift Up founder, Kim Hyung Tae, isn’t opposed to a sequel to its debut action game, Stellar Blade. This follows other reports of a PC version.

In a Famitsu interview alongside technical director Lee Dong Gi, Hyung Tae discussed the possibility of a sequel. Based on DeepL translation, the studio is considering “various plans” for a sequel, like one that complements the story of the original or something that spices things up and is completely different.

Similarly, days ahead of the interview, Gematsu had uncovered Korean public filings that point to Shift Up considering a Stellar Blade 2.

“We are considering various plans for a possible sequel. For example, it could be something that complements the story and worldview of this one, or it could be something completely different. We will decide what we want to deliver and what we want to depict, based on the response we get from our audiences.”

What do you think? Are you interested where the story of Stellar Blade 2 would go? Let us know below!

