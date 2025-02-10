Stellar Blade Dev Shares Early Eve Design

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up has shared an early look at Eve’s design.

The official Stellar Blade Twitter showed this short clip of Eve early on in development, noting there was “a bit more animated exaggeration” than the finished product. We assume they’re talking about it being more cartoonish compared to what we got in the award-winning 2024 action adventure.

This is what Eve looked like in the early days of development. There was a bit more animated exaggeration than there is now😚#StellarBlade #EVE #GameDevelopment pic.twitter.com/yfPOHd6TIU — StellarBlade (@StellarBlade) February 8, 2025

Some fans are actually massive supporters of this old design, so much so they want it as an unlockable outfit. As it stands, right now, there’s the very real possibility of a sequel, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

What do you think? Would you like this to be an unlockable outfit? Let us know below!

